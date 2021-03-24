The Spanish paragliding coach, Andrés Francisco Sánchez, ‘Driu‘, died this Wednesday in a traffic accident that occurred in the municipality of Zafra (Badajoz). Sources from the sports field of this type of flight in Extremadura reported the death of Driu, as he was popularly known.

Andrés Francisco Sánchez Martínez, a benchmark in this sport in Extremadura, was elected Best Absolute Male Athlete by the regional government in 2018, after achieving the Spanish and world record for distance in two-seater paratriker paramotor as pilot in command, with a distance of 406.99 kilometers, between Zafra and Cuenca.

In addition, the 38-year-old from Badajoz was awarded the diamond badge of the International Federation of Aeronautics (FAI) for distances of more than 200 kilometers in paragliding.The traffic accident occurred on the N-432 as it passed through the municipal district of Zafra, in which, in addition, another 32-year-old man was slightly injured.

It was a collision between a passenger car and a van at kilometer 70 of the N-432, sources from the 112 Emergency Center reported.