It is being a very complex season for Guillermo Ochoa, the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, currently out of the field due to a shoulder injury, he is not having a good time within the Salernitana, since the club is not finding the same level of competition as the last year and that is why they are at the bottom of Serie A and for many, a team destined to be relegated at the end of the year.
Last summer, the Mexican signed his one-year renewal with the Naples city team and since January 1 of this year, he has been able to negotiate as a free agent. Guillermo lives very comfortably in Italy, but he is clear that if the club falls to the second division, he will leave the ranks of Salernitana and his intention is to continue within European football, having a market in Spain for two equipment.
The clubs in question are Osasuna and Cádiz, the two clubs see an important market opportunity in Guillermo, since he would arrive without a transfer payment and they would only have to offer him a significant salary, right now, the goalkeeper earns one million in Italy of euros per year. At the moment there are no contacts with the goalkeeper as he is in the recovery stage and Ochoa will only assess his future until it is clearer if Salernitana will be relegated or have real options to continue in Serie A.
