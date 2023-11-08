Spanish citrus fruits: a quarter of production entrusted to investment funds

July 26, 2016 marks a historic turning point for the Spanish citrus sector, with the announcement of the first major entry of a international investment fund in a fresh fruit marketing company. The MIURA fund has entered the Martinavarro company, an iconic family citrus business with roots dating back to 1946, when it was founded in Almazora, Castellón.

From that moment, the interest of investment funds for the Spanish fruit and vegetable sector it has only grown. Shortly after MIURA entered Martinavarro, other investments began to diversify the panorama. For example, the Proa fund invested in Moyca, which specializes in seedless grapes, in 2017. Subsequently, the funds concentrated more on their investments in citrus farms.

Four funds made acquisitions almost simultaneously: a. Abac has acquired Agroponiente, a company specializing in greenhouse vegetables from Almeria. b. Alantra has invested in Surexport, a leader in the production of red fruits in Huelva. c. Sunridge has acquired Albenfruits, a citrus producer in Valencia. d. Tres Mares, a Santander-linked fund, has made its first entry into the fresh sector, taking a minority stake in organic avocado, mango and citrus specialist Alcoaxarquía.

Considering that the total turnover of fresh fruit and vegetables currently produced in Spain amounts to approximately 22 billion eurosof which citrus fruits represent 22%, other fruits approximately 33% and vegetables 45%, it is noted that the weight of the funds in the citrus sector already exceeds 25% of the total turnover, while it is much smaller in the others compartments.

