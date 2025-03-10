Karla Sofía Gascón has received on Monday the Best Actress Award for International Production for ‘Emilia Pérez’ In the awards that the Union of Actors and Actresses has delivered at the Price Circus Theater in Madrid, and He has asked “more love and less hate” And he regretted that “some people” would have liked to see her in the Oscars burning in a tree “as in the Inquisition.”

“Five years ago he had functions in Mexico where only one person came, and then on social networks they insulted me. A week ago I was in the Oscars and some would have liked to see me in a tree burning as in the Inquisition. Nothing has changed, just as my illusion has not changed. I am not a robot, I am a woman like the others, with my virtues and with my defects, sometimes a little foolwith a daughter to whom I want to leave a better world. My favorite saga is ‘The War of the Galaxies’, I have always fought against the dark side. Also against the dark side of myself that I have managed to overcome, “he said when collecting the award. A speech that he has concluded asking to end the” dark side “of each so that there is” more love and less hate. “

At the beginning of her words, the actress, visibly excitedHe has assured that a good actress “is not done in schools” but “living. “Art comes from the imperfection of the human being,” he stressed. Karla Sofía Gascón has acknowledged that she wanted to be an example of overcoming, but has apologized for “not being able to be” in the way he would have liked.

“I swear I’m going to keep fighting for it. I will continue giving my best, because I love my work, because I think we do the most beautiful we can do in this world, lead the lives of one people to others so that we all evolve. To say goodbye, tell you that force accompanies us in all these dark moments that we have left to live. And let’s start with ourselves, ending that dark side that we have inside, “he said.





He also pointed out that a good performance is achieved not thinking about oneself to do the best, but that the actor in front of him can be made “Do the best job of their lives.” “That is what I have tried in this movie and I think we have achieved it. I want to dedicate the prize to all of you, because I have many companions here that I have seen you grow by my side and leave you the skin and soul in the theaters and in the casting, acting through all the places,” he recalled.