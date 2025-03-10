03/10/2025



After the cancellation in Hollywood because of its racist and xenophobic tweets, Spanish cinema He has supported Karla Sofía Gascón on Monday By giving you the award of the Union of Actors for Best Actress in International Production.

The Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón has reappeared this Monday on the red carpet of the 33 awards of the Union of Actors and Actresses, which takes place in the Price circus of Madrid. «I am very happy, really. Thank you very much, ”he has limited himself to affirming the actress as he passes through the red carpet.

Gascón is nominated for Best actress in international production By ‘Emilia Pérez’, along with Susi Sánchez (‘Reinas’) and María Caballero (‘The First Omen’).

This Monday, Karla Sofía Gascón has returned to Spain After attending the Oscar gala, where he opted for the statuette as best actress for his participation in ‘Emilia Pérez’.









The Madrid artist went to the Oscar gala, although Netflix at first He separated her from the promotion of the film In the face of the Academy awards for their controversial tweets with racist content, which caused the cancellation of the interpreter in the United States.

In addition, the artist shared this Saturday a reflection with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, in which she assured that the pain for all her controversy was “so overwhelming” that He came to “contemplate the unthinkable”.

«Sometimes we put a shield to protect ourselvesso that evil does not reach our heart, to our skin or our soul “, the note begins, in which in the first place ask forgiveness for its controversial messages.

And he assured: «Without any excuse and without the intention of justifying my past actions, I want to apologize to all the people I have offended At some point in my life and on my way. I apologize and I commit to continue learning and listening to not make the same mistakes in the future «.