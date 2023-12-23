Spanish cinema has not yet recovered from the debacle caused by the pandemic. The 100 million euros that Spanish films collected in the years before the coronavirus, which closed theaters and changed consumer habits, introducing the platforms into our homes, are far away. In 2023, the box office obtained by Spanish productions will slightly exceed 76 million euros, just one million more than in 2022, according to provisional data from the Ministry of Culture as of December 17.

The figure will increase thanks to the good results these last two weeks of titles such as 'Eight Moroccan Surnames', which has exceeded one million viewers since its premiere on December 1, 'Christmas in Your Hands' and 'The Society of snow'. Also remaining on the billboard are 'A Love', '20,000 Species of Bees' – a Goya favorite with 15 nominations –, 'The Master Who Promised the Sea' and 'Robot Dreams'. In the case of Bayona's latest film, released in just over a hundred theaters, Netflix does not provide box office figures. In any case, 'The Snow Society', which will be available on the platform on January 4, has grossed ten times less than the weakest release by the author of 'The Impossible'.

Leo Harlem and Santiago Segura in 'Summer Vacation'.





The number of spectators who went to see Spanish cinema remains similar to that of 2022: 12.4 million. The box office achieved in the pre-pandemic era is far behind, such as in 2018 (103.7 million euros) or 2014, the year in which thanks to '8 Basque surnames' the collection exceeded 125 million. The most viewed Spanish films in 2023 have been 'Campeonex', by Javier Fesser (11.8 million euros), 'Summer Vacation', by Santiago Segura (7.5 million) and '8 Moroccan surnames' (6.9 millions).

Highest-grossing Spanish films in 2023 (as of December 17). Source: ICAA

1.- 'Campeonex': 11.8 million euros

2.- 'Summer vacations': 7.4 million

3.- 'Eight Moroccan surnames': 6.9 million

4.- 'Mummies': 5.9 million

5.- 'What a vacation': 4.8 million

6.- 'Mari(two)': 4 million

7.- 'As bestas': 3.2 million

8.- 'The hotel of trouble. García and García 2': 2.2 million

9.- 'Christmas in your hands': 2.1 million

10.- 'As God commands': 2.1 million