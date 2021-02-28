The pandemic has turned the world upside down. So much so that next Saturday, March 6, at 10 pm, the first gala in the history of the Goya Awards will be held in a hybrid format. There will be no audience at the Soho Caixabank theater in Malaga that will surround the presenters and directors of the gala, Antonio Banderas and María Casado. There will be no nominees running on stage to collect an award. Spanish cinema will experience a ceremony, the 35th, at home or at their workplace: some candidates will be at that time finishing a shoot or a theatrical performance. Only one winner will collect her Goya in situ: Ángela Molina, who will receive the award of honor.

