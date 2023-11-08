A couple formed by a Spanish man and a Chilean woman were one of the fatal victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks carried out against the State of Israel on October 7, which left 1,400 dead and more than 5,000 injured, as well as 239 people detained as hostages of terrorists in Gaza.

Iván Illarramendi, 46, and Loren Garcovich, 47, lived on kibbutz Kissufim, which is close to Israel’s border with Gaza. They were burned alive in their residence, as confirmed on Tuesday (7) by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Identification of the couple’s remains was a complicated process, as “there were only ashes and few parts of their bodies, which could not be separated”, a Ministry spokesperson told EFE Agency this Wednesday (8), when asked about the delay in identification.

The spokesperson stated that the disclosure of this information was previously decided with the victims’ families and specified that the couple’s remains will be buried in Israel and Spain.

The couple was initially reported to have been kidnapped and taken to Gaza by Hamas, but this version was corrected after forensic analysis carried out by Israeli authorities.

Illarramendi and Garcovich join the list of victims of Hispanic origin in the Hamas attack. Another Spanish woman, Maya Villalobo Sinvany, 19, who was serving in the military at a base near Gaza, also died during the terrorist attack. Furthermore, the Israeli ambassador to Chile announced that at least four people of Chilean origin lost their lives as a result of Hamas’ actions.

Israeli police confirmed on Wednesday that 843 civilians murdered in the October 7 attacks had been identified, and the remains of more than 100 victims still await forensic examination.

The Hamas attack was the bloodiest and most devastating in Israel’s history and generated strong international condemnation. The Palestinian Islamic group launched thousands of rockets into Israeli territory and invaded several locations, massacring civilians and soldiers. (With EFE Agency)