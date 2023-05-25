Spanish children consume 55.7 grams of added sugars per day, more than double the 25 grams recommended (maximum) by the WHO, and only 35% comes from foods with a high nutrient content. These are data collected in A study from the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology of the University of Granada (UGR). The report was published last January in the magazine Nutrients and this Thursday the results were presented at a press conference. The authors have highlighted the need to review the diet of minors to prioritize foods that provide more nutrients and less added sugar, as well as the reformulation of products by the food industry. These figures are “very worrying”, warned Jesús Francisco Rodríguez, professor of Physiology at the UGR and lead author of the research.

65% of the added sugars that children consume daily comes from foods and products with low nutritional density, such as cocoa powder, cookies and soft drinks. The remaining 35% do get them from foods with more nutrient content, such as dairy desserts, breakfast cereals, packaged shakes with at least 90% milk, and sweetened or flavored yogurts.

Milk (of high nutritional density) is the food that children consume the most and, among others, provides them with essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, and vitamin A, Rodríguez pointed out. The product best valued by experts is enriched infant milk. This category provides twice as many nutrients as normal milk and contains less than 5 grams per serving, so it represents “an opportunity to improve the dietary pattern,” he says.

The authors have shown their concern about the high frequency with which other products are consumed, such as cookies and cocoa powder, with more than 10.3 and 7.3 grams of additional sugars per serving, respectively. This makes them the foods that provide children with the most extra sugars, although their nutritional contribution is low. On the other hand, breakfast cereals and shakes with at least 90% milk each provide 6% of added sugars. The latter two, according to the researchers, can be maintained in the diet as long as the total consumption of added sugars remains below that recommended by the WHO.

Parents’ perception

Something that has surprised the authors is the misperception of some parents about the nutritional profile of the food they give their children. They consider that products such as energy drinks, chocolate bars or ice creams have normal nutritional quality, but all of them provide more than 15 grams per serving of additional sugars. The same thing happens with cookies, although they have slightly less extra sugar (10 grams per serving), and they are very present in children’s diets.

At work, they highlight the confusion of families about homemade pastries, such as biscuits, which they believe have a nutritional profile similar to that of fortified milk, although in reality each serving contains 17 grams of additional sugars and is of low nutritional value. “It seems that what we do at home is healthy, but the added sugars are still there,” pointed out María Dolores Mesa-García, professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the UGR and also author of the study.

One of the main conclusions of the research is that the nutritional value of a food should not be determined only by the amount of additional sugars it contains. You also have to take into account the other nutrients it can provide. “In the context of a healthy and nutritionally adequate diet, occasional consumption of products with low nutritional quality could be maintained, as long as the added sugar content is low or moderate,” pointed out Rodríguez, professor of Physiology at the UGR.

Another of the bets is the reformulation of products that provide added sugars and that are very present in the diet of children. In addition, the authors have also recommended that families get children used to less sweet flavors in order to progressively reduce the amount of extra sugar in food. One of her recommendations is to add fruit to homemade pastries to have to put less sugar in the recipe.

