Spanish chef David Peregrina Capó, aged 53, and his wife, Brazilian Érica da Silva Santos, aged 38, were found dead with gunshot wounds, this Friday, 24, in Porto Seguro, in the south of Bahia . The bodies were in the couple’s restaurant, on the banks of the Buranhém River, on Pau do Macaco Island. The police are working with the hypothesis of robbery, death to steal, but are not ruling out other lines of investigation.

The Os Ribeirinhos restaurant is on the Bahian gastronomy route Ilha dos Ribeirinhos and the couple was well known in the region, which is touristy. The bodies were laid to rest at the Municipal Chamber of Itagimirim, Érica’s hometown, which is 100 km from Porto Seguro. The couple was buried this Saturday morning, the 25th, in the municipal cemetery of Itagimirim, in an atmosphere of commotion.

According to the Civil Police, David’s body was found in the restaurant’s kitchen. The woman’s was in the external area of ​​the place, close to the river bank. Neighboring residents called the Military Police. The Technical Police Department (DPT) of Eunápolis, a nearby city, went to the scene to carry out the investigation.

According to experts, when her husband was attacked on the ground floor, Érica was on the top floor, probably taking a shower. She reportedly tried to escape by jumping outside, where she was hit by gunfire. She was shot in the head, while David was shot in the side of the chest and back.

The Porto Seguro police station issued the guides for the removal of the bodies to the Legal Medical Institute (IML). The investigation team has already interviewed employees, neighbors and will also listen to the victims’ families, in an attempt to discover the motivation for the crimes.

David was born in Mallorca, a Spanish tourist island in the Mediterranean Sea. The couple often attended events and food festivals. In November, the chef shared on social media his participation in the “Festival Esquina do Mundo”, in Arraial d’Ajuda, a trendy district of Porto Seguro.

In August, David Capó participated in the 4th Eunápolis Gastronomic Festival and attracted attention by cooking a paella, a typical Spanish dish, live. On social media, he shared his day-to-day work alongside his wife and expressed his love for Bahia.

The Os Ribeirinhos restaurant has a privileged location. Access was exclusive via the river and the establishment has a pier and a deck for boats to enter and leave. The Buranhém River flows into the Atlantic Ocean in the urban area of ​​Porto Seguro, which is part of the Discovery Coast.

The couple’s death had repercussions in the region, normally very peaceful and known as a tourist paradise. On its Instagram page, Ilha dos Ribeirinhos posted a tribute to the couple. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear David and Érica. We know that David and Érika were people who were very loved by everyone for their affection, professionalism, friendship and joy”, says the text.

The Chamber of Store Directors of Porto Seguro (CDL) expressed condolences on the death of the couple who owned the Os Ribeirinhos restaurant. “Our hearts are saddened and our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memory of the legacy left by this incredible couple and may justice be served.”

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants Costa do Descobrimento (Abrasel) also expressed regret over the deaths. “In the silence of your absences, we find the strength of the memories we share. The Abrasel Costa do Descobrimento family is in mourning. Our sincere condolences to all the family”, he posted on his social network. Sebrae Extremo Sul da Bahia released a statement expressing its “deepest condolences to the families and friends for the irreparable loss”.