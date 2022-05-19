The europa league finalplayed this Wednesday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, brought the victory of Eintracht Frankfurt against Rangers F.C. The Germans thus raised their first continental title more than 40 years latersince they won the UEFA Cup in 1980, and a historic but humble German club at the same time, once again touched the sky and won the Champions League in their own right next season.

That Europa League achieved it was no accident. The German team has given a step forward in recent years it started in 2018 when, after 30 years, the club achieved a coveted Cup from Germany. At that time he was already part of the entity Jose Vinas (43 years), valencian scout and one of the architects of the success of ‘The Eagles’ in recent years. Viñas arrived at the club in 2017 recruited by athletic director of the German club Ole Siegel and is in charge of ‘combing’ all of Spain together with his teammates Pedro López and Richard Moar.

Thanks to the work of Viñas, as well as that of a sports management that, without being excessive in size, is in organization and method of work, the eagles have managed to lift the title by eliminating a colossus like the Football Club Barcelona (679 million template value), despite having a team with a market value of 199 million and whose most expensive signing was worth 8 million of euros.

The best example of the work of Viñas and the sports management is that Rafael Santos Borre, final hero with a goal and scoring his penalty, they booked him… for free. Not a single euro cost the German team to incorporate their scoring striker in the final, which is all, has increased its market value to 17 million of euros according to Transfermarkt. Europe today breathes a German atmosphere under the enormous fans of Eintracht (it has reached 100,000 members), but within that white tide are patches of red and yellow and a slight Spanish accent.