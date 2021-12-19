MADRID (Reuters) – The Catholic Church in Spain is expected to open an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of children by members of the clergy that dates back 80 years, El País reported on Sunday.

The investigation will target the allegations of abuses against 251 priests and some lay people from religious institutions, revealed a report by El País.

The newspaper did not publish the full conclusions of the report, which took three years to complete, but said its correspondent turned over a 385-page dossier to Pope Francis on Dec. 2, as the papal party and journalists were flying from Rome to Cyprus.

Although the number of victims is at least 1,237, that number could be even higher, says the report. The accusations concern 31 religious orders and 31 of the approximately 70 dioceses in the country. The oldest case dates from 1942 and the most recent from 2018.

The investigation will be carried out by the Spanish Episcopal Conference, headed by Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona, ​​according to El País.

Episcopal conference officials did not comment on the matter on Sunday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pope received the documentation and forwarded it to “competent bodies to proceed in accordance with current Church law.”

This was an apparent reference to the Spanish Episcopal Conference and the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which investigates sexual abuse.

Under current church law, Spanish bishops would have to inform civil authorities about suspected cases of abuse.

In November, Pope Francis, who met with dozens of abuse victims, thanked journalists for helping to uncover clerical sexual abuse scandals.

