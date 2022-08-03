Shakira he is an international superstar. The Colombian has been recognized worldwide due to hits like “Hips don’t lie” and “Waka waka (This time is for Africa)”. One of the lesser known facets of the interpreter is the academic side of her. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Philosophy and she speaks six languages ​​perfectly: Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian, Arabic and Catalan. Having so many languages ​​at her disposal and with children who live in Barcelona, ​​where Catalan is compulsory, the question arises: what language does the singer use to communicate with her children?

YOU CAN SEE They filter the emotional message from Gerard Piqué to Shakira after reaching an agreement for their children

Shakira speaks two languages ​​with her children

The artist had an interview with a Colombian journalist, whose video was published on the YouTube channel “Somos Shaki Fans”. In the conversation, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” revealed how she communicates with her children.

“In Spanish, most of the time, but sometimes they speak to me in English,” he said. Shakira. The singer made it clear that she does not like to mix Spanish with English, she prefers to be spoken in one or the other, but not both at the same time.

“I try not to be spoken to in Spanglish. I try to get them to speak in Spanish or English, but sometimes they mix it up for me. Because it is the most comfortable, right? ”, She revealed.

YOU CAN SEE Gerard Piqué breaks his silence and tells how his children are after separating from Shakira

Shakira prefers to use English in the recording studio

In that sense, the interpreter of “I warn you, I announce you” added that it is very easy for the human mind to make the combination between languages. “Certain words are easier for us than others, for example, English is a very technical language,” he said Shakira.

“In the recording studio it is much easier for me to communicate in English,” explained the singer. In any case, outside of work, the Colombian mainly uses Spanish. “My mother tongue rules,” she noted.

Shakira and her children surfing. Photo: shakirapdbrasil/Instagram

They filter the message that Gerard Piqué wrote to Shakira after reaching an agreement for their children

Several media outlets in Spain, such as Marca and La Razón, assure that Gerard Piqué would have talked with Shakira after reaching the agreement that allows the singer to travel to the United States with her children.

A person close to FC Barcelona, ​​the Catalan player’s club, would have leaked the message. “I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children,” the soccer player told the interpreter of “I congratulate you.” Although the controversy between the ex-partner has increased since they announced their separation, it seems that things are calming down between the two.