An investigation by the Spanish media ABC indicated that Spanish businessman Xavier Vendrell, close to President Gustavo Petro, He is amassing a fortune in Colombia and received Colombian nationality through an accelerated process that, according to the publication, did not meet all legal requirements.

According to ABC, Vendrell’s business in Colombia totals more than 500 million euros. In addition, the contracts are related to waste management in some cities through the company Temac Colombia SAS, of which Vendrell is one of the main responsible parties.

The aforementioned media outlet noted that Vendrell is being investigated by Spanish authorities within the framework of Operation Volhov, in a case related to the financing of pro-independence activities in Catalonia.

By the way, after the accusations, President Gustavo Petro referred to Vendrell on his social networks: “Is a businessman bad because he is a friend of Petro?”

The Colombian president also asked: “Has Xavier Vendrell stolen a peso from the national budget or does he have contracts with the national government?” He also added that “they are only denouncing him because Xavier is from Esquerra Republicana, a legal party in Spain, which fights for an independent Catalonia, a conflict in which we do not intervene.”

Vendrell is also mentioned in an investigation by the General Information Commission of the Spanish Police, known as ‘Operation Troy’, which is investigating alleged Russian interference in the financing of the Catalan independence movement.

Vendrell spoke on W Radio

Following the allegations in the Spanish newspaper ABC, in the article ‘Tsunami’s brain amasses a fortune in Gustavo Petro’s Colombia’, Vendrell spoke on the radio station W Radio, in the Coronell Report, and responded that his relationship with Petro began in October 2011, when the president was mayor-elect of Bogotá and “they felt a connection.”

“A mutual friend introduced us. He is not a public figure. He is not important. He is inconsequential.”Vendrell added. He said that the person may have thought that they might have an affinity with political positions. “From there a friendship arose,” he said.

Vendrell, who was an advisor to Petro’s presidential campaign, preferred to remain silent about who the person was who introduced them and pointed out that it was a person who has no political responsibility.

Regarding his role in Petro’s campaign, the Spaniard, who was naturalized Colombian, said that his job consisted of organizing electoral witnesses in the country. “We won the elections by avoiding vote buying. It is a good way for things to work and for democracy to give the results it should give. “I played a role in organizing the electoral witnesses. I am satisfied with the work that was done,” he added.

According to Vendrell, he never handled a penny in the presidential campaign and stated that his work was paid for by a company that had a contract with those in charge of the organization that took Petro to Nariño’s house.

“I received payment for the work. I was paid by a company that had a contract with the campaign. The payment I received was 100 million pesos for the 20 months I worked on the campaign.”he noted.

In the interview with W, Vendrell said he has no business dealings with Ricardo Roa, manager of the Petro Presidente campaign and current president of Ecopetrol. He also denied having any relations with Jorge Carrillo, who has generated controversy after being chosen as manager of ISA.

What Vendrell said about accusations of multi-million dollar businesses

Regarding the multimillion-dollar deals reported by the Spanish press in Colombia, Vendrell said that he is a personal friend of the Catalan Manuel Grauwith whom he was a partner in Temac, a company that is believed to be behind waste contracts in twelve cities across the country.

“I left Temac seven years ago (…). Today I have nothing to do with the companies that have been publicly known to have these famous contracts. I have nothing to do with that company. It is not true that they had all those contracts.”he noted.

Regarding the documents in the possession of the Spanish authorities that speak of business deals worth around 500 million euros, the Catalan stated that these were budgets for projects in various cities, such as Lima, Buenos Aires, Rosario, and these never occurred.

“They just didn’t happen. We were talking about building student residences, but they just didn’t happen. That an Excel spreadsheet talks about projects that add up to 500 million dollars to finally developing one of them There is an abysmal distance”he noted.

For Vendrell, his economy is closer to Datacrédito. “We are not millionaires and this is a setup to try to overthrow a democratic project,” he said about the Catalan independence process in which he has been involved for many years.

Why the interest in the Colombian passport?

Regarding the reports of an express procedure for a Colombian passport, the businessman said that he has been working in Colombia for 13 years and is in love with the country.

He even mentioned that one of the projects he is passionate about is agrarian reform and that he works with the Campo Digno foundation, which covers his fees and takes care of – he said – the connections of small producers with large buyers in the world.

“That is why I think it is important to introduce myself to the Colombian world. I love this country,” He also denied that he had requested a diplomatic passport from the Foreign Ministry and that he had any ties to foreign companies interested in the passport business.

In the interview, he was asked about the investigations in his country, and Vendrell added that they are montages that have been archived: “It’s all part of a setup. I’m neither a millionaire nor a terrorist.”

He also mentioned that he is part of Activists for Change, a group that supports President Petro’s ideas.

“I am a member of Activists for Change, I motivate and support. There are thousands of us who are promoting this project of change. I am one more. I help and train them. I share my experience with the young people,” he said.

