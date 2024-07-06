The National Police have arrested Manuel Terrén Parcerisas at Malaga airport, a Spanish businessman who has been under investigation by the National Court for more than two years as a suspected member of a scheme to sell so-called “blood diamonds”, precious stones obtained through slave labour in mines in Sierra Leone to finance the local paramilitary group Revolutionary Unified Front (RUF) during the civil war that this African country suffered between March 1991 and January 2002 and which left more than 70,000 people dead and 2.6 million displaced. According to information provided by the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday, the arrest took place on Tuesday, when Terrén had just landed with several family members at the airport in the capital of the Costa del Sol on a flight from Brazil, where he has lived since 2007 and owns a hotel complex, to spend his holidays. The businessman was placed in preventive detention without bail on Friday, as the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1, Luis Francisco de Jorge, considered that there is a high risk of flight.

Following the arrest, agents from the General Information Commission (CGI) have searched the property in Malaga where Terrén spent time when he came to Spain and where they have seized “documentation and electronic devices of interest to the investigation that are now being analyzed.” The detainee is accused of being the “designer and coordinator of the business plot that would have allowed the laundering and subsequent illegal circulation of the blood diamonds in Europe”, as well as having gone to Africa several times between 1999 and 2002 to collect these, according to the police report. The sentence of the Special Court for Sierra Leone (SCSL) that convicted several of those responsible for that conflict – among them the former president of Liberia Charles Taylor – of crimes against humanity and war crimes confirmed that one of the main sources of financing for the paramilitaries was the trade in diamonds extracted in mines under conditions of slavery and using members of opposition groups as labour.

The investigation that led to the arrest of the businessman began in January 2022, when the then National Court judge Alejandro Abascal, the first instructor of the case, admitted the complaint filed against Terrén four months earlier by a citizen of Sierra Leone who had to work as a slave in the diamond mine in the town of Tombodu, exploited by the RUF militia to finance its war activities. According to this complaint, to which EL PAÍS has had access, this citizen assured that he had been “forced to work day and night together with 300 other civilians, in inhuman living conditions” and that he had witnessed how three of his friends died in the mine. One of them was killed because his captors thought he wanted to escape. The other two, due to physical exhaustion.

The complaint accused the Spanish businessman of crimes against humanity, crimes committed in the context of the armed conflict and of belonging to a criminal organisation, considering that he played the role of “big boss” of the plot and received significant amounts of money in Spain. According to the complaint, Terrén was a shareholder in the company Orfund Holding, based in Andorra, where he had resided, and allegedly involved in the illegal diamond trade from Sierra Leone. It also placed the businessman as a key player in the creation of two companies in Liberia, DiAndorra and Blue Stone – of the latter he was allegedly a shareholder with 8% – dedicated to the extraction, marketing and export of diamonds from diamond mines in this country.

According to the complaint, an employee of these companies testified before a notary in June 2016 that the stones obtained from these mines were not “jewelry stones” but “industrial stones without value” and that, in reality, they were “a cover” to launder the diamonds obtained illegally in Sierra Leone since July 2000, when the United Nations Security Council banned, due to the war that the country was suffering, the importation of rough diamonds from this country without the certification of the Government of this state.

The text highlighted that the Spanish businessman became the “trusted person” of the network in Africa and that, as such, he supervised the activities of these last two companies with frequent trips to the Ivory Coast and Liberia. The National Police, whose investigation has allowed to corroborate and expand much of the evidence collected against Terrén in the complaint, details that the diamonds that the network trafficked were obtained mainly in the mines of Kono and Boedu, controlled by child soldiers of the Revolutionary Unified Front, and that these were then delivered to the business network in Liberia by members of this militia. According to the Interior note, “the arrested person would have participated directly in the face-to-face purchase of these diamonds, thus coinciding with RUF soldiers who directly made the delivery.”

The complaint already detailed that members of this militia have stated in various statements before judicial authorities in various countries that they delivered the precious stones in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, to white people who they described “as European or Spanish, who spoke English with an accent” and who were linked to one of the two front companies, Blue Stone. These testimonies add that this person went to Sierra Leone “to meet with the RUF and visited the diamond mines where slaves were forced to work.”

Once the real origin of the diamond extraction had been concealed by these front companies, the Andorran company Orfund Group, of which Terrén was a shareholder, entered the scene. It introduced the diamonds into the European market through a Belgian company, which finally introduced them into the European market through the company specialising in the diamond trade Cindam Belgium NV. According to the account of the facts included in the complaint, the offices of this company in Antwerp received the diamonds directly from Liberia “to sell them on the international market”. The lawyer Hernán Daniel Garcés Durán, who together with his colleague Juan Garcés, represents the Sierra Leonean citizen who filed the complaint that started the investigation, considers the arrest of Terrén as “the tip of the iceberg” of this blood diamonds plot.

