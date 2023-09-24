Spanish Bull Runs | The bull gored the man in the side, the man died in the hospital

Sunday, September 24, 2023
September 24, 2023
World Europe
Foreign countries|Spanish bull runs

A friend of the dead man was injured and had to be hospitalized.

61 years old a man has died in a running of the bulls organized near Valencia in Spain, British public radio reports, for example BBC and Reuters news agency.

Authorities say a man was injured on Saturday when a bull gored him in the side in the municipality of La Pobla de Farnals. The man underwent emergency surgery, but died on Sunday.

The dead man’s 63-year-old friend was also injured after the same bull hit both of his legs. The injured man is in hospital, and his condition is stable.

in Spain thousands of running of the bulls are organized every year, where a bull is released into the city streets while people run ahead of it.

According to Reuters, events are held in more than 1,800 locations around the country. Events often have more than one run.

In bull runs, people are also often injured, and they don’t deaths too be rare. HS told in July From the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, ​​Spain, where a total of eleven people were injured during the first three runs.

Several animal rights organizations have strongly criticized the traditional events. For example, Peta has called bull running “a horrific form of species oppression”.

