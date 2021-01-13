The losses of the two large Spanish banks, Santander and BBVA, continue to lower the ratios of Spanish entities in their comparison with European competitors. In the recent analysis of the sector by the European Central Bank (ECB), with data from the third quarter of 2020, the 12 main Spanish banks once again ranked at the bottom of the euro zone in solvency, with a return on equity (ROE -3.60% compared to an average of 2.12% for the sector.

Despite everything, Spanish entities have improved from -9.20% in the second quarter. They are only above the -4.15% recorded by Irish banks. At the opposite extreme, Lithuanian banks were the most profitable in the euro, with an ROE of 11.10%. Among the large economies, the ROE of German banks stood at 1.42%, that of Italian banks 3.57% and that of French banks rose to 4.28%.

The low profitability of the banks is a problem for the stability of the sector, according to the ECB, and has therefore encouraged mergers. In fact, it will no longer require additional capital from the merged banks. On the other hand, as has also been customary, Spanish banks were in the last position in the euro area in the CET 1 capital ratio (the highest quality), standing at an average of 12.54% compared to 15.21 % of the euro zone. Regarding delinquencies, Spanish banks presented 2.99% compared to 2.82% in the euro zone.