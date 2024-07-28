Izvestia: Spain Forced the Crew of the Frigate Shtandart to Go Out to Open Sea

The Spanish authorities have forced the crew of the Russian historical frigate Shtandart to go out to sea. This told The ship’s captain, Vladimir Martus, told Izvestia.

“The Maritime Administration, having listened to our arguments, unfortunately did not take our side, despite the fact that we need spare parts for the generator, that we have insufficient water and food supplies,” he said. The source specified that the ship is currently sailing beyond the 12-mile zone. Martus added that the frigate’s crew will try to explain the current situation to the Spanish authorities once again.

Earlier, Martus said that residents of the Spanish island of Il Arousa had given water and food to the crew of the Russian frigate Shtandart, which was banned from entering ports in the European Union (EU). Before that, Spain, following France, refused to let Shtandart into its port of Vigo, which was supposed to dock on July 24 and stay there until August 15.