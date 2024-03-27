The Spanish Football Association has temporarily removed technical director Albert Luque and marketing boss Rubén Rivera from their positions. The former Ajax player (46) and his colleague are suspected of forcing Jennifer Hermoso to admit in a video that the much-discussed kiss on her mouth by former federation president Luis Rubiales was consensual. However, the midfielder has always denied this, except for the moment in the video.

