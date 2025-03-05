Olduvai’s throat, in Tanzania, considered the cradle of humanity, continues to give surprises. A team from the History History Institute of Scientific Research (CSIC) has discovered there a set of bone tools produced systematically by the first humans … 1.5 million years ago. The finding, released in the magazine ‘Nature’, It was totally unexpected, since the regular use of this technology is rolling an amazing million years, while evidenceing technical and innovation capacities unknown to date among the oldest members of our lineage.

The first humans began producing simple stone tools at least 3.3 million years ago. However, it was believed that the usual employment of bones to cut, wake up meat or carry out other daily tasks was much more recent, a practice attributed especially to the members of our own species, the sapiens. So far, the oldest ‘bone tools had been found in lazio deposits, near Rome, and are about 500,000 years old. They are likely to be made by pre -artishales. Even older findings have been considered isolated and anecdotal.

But, surprisingly, archaeologist Ignacio de la Torre has documented in Olduvai about 27 sharp and resistant tools of large size, up to 38 centimeters long, carved from the long bones of hippos and elephants. All are very similar to each other, which suggests that standardized production patterns were used.

«At that time, in the area there was a pond where hippos lived. Humans went there to take advantage of the housings of the specimens that died naturally and began using their bones to process the meat of these and other animals, such as gazelles, ”explains the researcher. The elephants, however, were not prosecuted in the place, so their bones were brought to the site with the intention of using them as tools.

“They selected the longer and thick bones, the humerus and the femur, of two large species, which allowed them to work them without breaking,” says De la Torre. The result, hard and sharp tools with which to dismember and chop dead animals.

The author, Homo erectus

But who were your authors? The researchers did not find human remains directly associated with objects, but at that time the Olduvai region was occupied by two human species: Paranthropusa nearby evolutionary relative but not belonging to the genus Homo, and Homo erectusour ancestor. «Paranthropus It was a hominine, he walked on two legs like us, but he was probably neither biological nor cognitively as advanced as our ancestors of the Homo genre, so we assumed that the author of these bone tools was Homo erectus«, Explains the archaeologist.

Many of the tools found are practically identical to each other, which demonstrates «the monitoring of a specific pattern to achieve these elongated, large, pointed and edge objects with a specific way. They are not arbitrary, they have not hit them and see what comes out, ”describes the researcher.

«For us, that we are human of the 21st century, innovation is a daily issue. But the first human culture lasted one million years without changing an apex. The innovation capabilities of these first humans were very limited: they were dedicated to doing what they already knew without major questions, ”he recalls.

For that reason, it is “very relevant” that Homo erectus Be able to “transfer and adapt your stone carving skills to a new raw material.” That indicates that they were culturally innovative. In addition, they had “certain anatomical knowledge,” since they chose the most appropriate bones for their purposes, the longest of the largest and most robust animals.

Bone tools found in Olduvai, photographed in the Archeology Laboratory of the CSIC Pleistocene



CSIC





The fact that these pieces have not been found so far may be due, according to De la Torre, to different possibilities. «A hypothesis is that it was an innovation carried out a million and a half years ago and then disappeared because humans who knew how to use it did not transfer their knowledge to the following generations. Maybe there were no elephants in the landscape or for any other reason, and then it was invented later. It is something that has happened other times in the history of mankind, ”says the researcher.

The second possibility has to do with the fact that the bone is an organic material, whose conservation is much more difficult. “And the third hypothesis, which can be the most likely, is that we have not sought well,” he acknowledges. «Some of the bone tools are very obvious, but not all are. In fact, we began to dig this site in 2015, but we did not realize the existence of the tools up to three years later. We checked the material again, and there they were. We had discarded it simply because we didn’t expect to find them, ”he says.

Therefore, De la Torre believes that there are new findings in other deposits. “One of the hopes of this work is that it serves as an incentive to start reviewing other collections and new bone tools appear that until now had not been identified,” he says.