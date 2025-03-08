03/08/2025



Updated at 14: 16h.





Aquaculture has established itself as a space with greater opportunities for women. In marine aquaculture, workers represent 26% of total employment, while in continental aquaculture their participation reaches 24%. These figures, facilitated by the Aquaculture Association of Spain (APROMAR), whose spokesmen estimate that aquaculture sector has experienced important advances in equality, respond partly to “the diversification of roles within the aquaculture activity, which allows a greater integration of women into technical, commercial and management work”. The sector has more women every year in all its levels, a trend that materializes in technical, scientific and specialized profiles under the command of companies and research centers, which broadens the impact of female knowledge on the industry.

The intermediate evaluation published in 2024 on the II Plan for Gender Equality in the Fishing and Aquaculture Sector 2021-2027 of the map reflects notable advances in the strengthening of the female associative movement, the increase in the visibility of women, improvements in job security and social protection, as well as an increase in training and entrepreneurship opportunities. The growth of female association has allowed to make visible the work of these workers and has facilitated access to resources, training and participation spaces, which improves their working conditions and expands its presence in different segments of the production chain, according to APROMAR, an entity that brings together the Spanish sector dedicated to the production of fish and algae in seas and rivers.

Emissions

Spain is the leading country in EU aquaculture production with more than 332 thousand tons per year and with a value exceeding 760 million euros. With 8,000 kilometers of coast, eight large rivers, numerous minor river courses, lakes and a reservoir water capacity that exceeds 55,000 hm3, a wide variety of climates, biodiversity and orographies, and with some 6,000 aquaculture facilities distributed by almost all autonomous communities, is located in the first international positions in food innovation around the protein of animal origin, or meat.

Aquaculture is – according to one of the most sustainable and efficient forms to obtain natural foods: “Not only has one of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions emissions in proportion to the amount of animal protein obtained, but also does so with a minimum consumption of fresh water, so it generates one of the lowest water footprints in the entire set of food production.”









Aquaculture presents one of the lowest CO2 emissions indices – in proportion to the amount of animal protein obtained -, of the entire food production set, according to the technical reports of the employer’s employer. In Spain it generates only 2.2 kg of CO2 equivalent to obtain a Kg of rainbow trout; 2.4 kg of CO2 for a kg of lubina and 4.9 kg of CO2 for a kg of Rodaballo.

Despite the generalized efforts for decades, sustainable fishing is no longer enough for us to all can eat fish, according to the scientific consensus, so the fact that aquaculture already provides more than 50% of the fish that we eat around the world – according to the data of the last Sofia de la FAO study – “it is one of the keys a healthy and balanced diet ».

Food security

Aquaculture is a primary activity that promotes the economic and social development of the rural and coastal communities where the impact of rural depopulation is established, generating employment and economic opportunities with an activity that is integrated into the natural environment, with a clean productive system, without noise and without smells, according to the information provided by the aforementioned association that, in addition, highlights its positive impact on food safety: «The fish Anisakis, neither microplastics, nor heavy metals that wild species can incorporate through the trophic chain; As they are cultivated species, its diet is controlled 100%. While the cultivation of algae for human consumption is already emerging in Spain – and apart from mussel and others

Molluscs -, the most cultivated fish species are lubina, rainbow and gold trout, which together represent more than 75% of the total Spanish production of aquaculture fish. They are followed by the rodaballo, the red tuna, the crows and the sturgeon.

An APROMAR report in 8,200 people directly and 40,000 indirectly those who work in this sector in Spain, “which provides more than 80,000 tons of food, natural, fresh and nutritious, a year”; Spanish aquaculture figures indicate that the percentage of women (25%) increases every year, exceeding the world average and with the incorporation to a greater extent of highly specialized professionals ».

Integration and innovation

On the occasion of the celebration of International Women’s Day ‘, Ariadna Sitjà, Biologist, researcher and director since 2019 of the Torre de la Sal (IAT) Institute of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) – given to health and animal welfare in aquaculture -, describes the progress in equality of the aquaculture research sector: «When the IATs were founded in 1979, women were founded in 1979 16.7 % of employees and today we are 56.7 % ».

There are more female and referents in the sector, such as Carmen Navarro, head of Human Resources of a continental aquaculture company, dedicated to the cultivation of sturgeon and production of its caviar. Navarro manages more than 20 collective agreements in his business group and tells how he has “integrated in the organization all legal reforms that have been published and that have behaved in many ways a significant change of paradigm as equality plans, remuneration transparency, integration of diversity or conciliation.” From his hand and that of his team, “the integration of all these news into the business culture has come, which has allowed, today, let’s be a group that can have among its values ​​the equality, integration and conciliation of its workers.”

Another technical leader of the aquaculture sector, the economist Manuela Gómez, Marketing & Business Development Manager of a leading leader of marine aquaculture that cultivates Rodaballo and sole, is an example of the value that the contribution of women is contributing to an industry eminently masculine decades. Gomez has contributed his career to his company today being present in 30 countries, starting from scratch a new marketing and development department of new business. The creation of value through the brand, opening of large accounts, trade marketing actions of activation of the different channels, as well as the development of new products have been some of the challenges it has piloted for its company, a model that other sustainable aquaculture companies are already following.

This specialist explains that «the sector offers many possibilities, is very dynamic and is in full growth and at its best; It has the attractiveness of providing healthy and appetizing food in a sustainable way, from the holistic point of view, that is, on the economic, environmental, animal welfare, care of people and close communities.