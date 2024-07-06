Amr Obaid (Cairo)

According to the newspaper “Marca”, madness swept the Spanish media and newspapers, after “La Roja” succeeded in overcoming the obstacle of the German national team, the host, and reaching the semi-finals of “Euro 2024”. With a “huge” picture of the qualifying goal, “Marca” titled its cover by saying “An unforgettable Spanish night”, and wrote on its website, after confirming the match against France in the next round, “If the body cannot continue working, the heart is able to continue”, and did not forget to comment on the statements of the “machines” coach, Nagelsmann, in which he said that his team was the most eager to win, in addition to his complaint about not awarding a penalty kick in favor of his country’s team, so the Spanish newspaper described him as a “bad loser”, indicating his failure to acknowledge the superiority and entitlement of “the Matador” to the qualification card.

AS wrote on its cover the words “pure heart”, expressing the great joy of the national team players for achieving victory in that difficult match, and transmitted many of the headlines and comments that flooded the European media, confirming that everyone is “amazed” by what Spain is presenting in that tournament, and it also pointed out that there was no penalty kick for its player, Cucurella, according to the opinion of its analysts, and added on the other hand that the German goalkeeper Neuer and his colleague Muller are closer to international retirement now.

Of course, Mundo Deportivo praised their compatriot Mikel Merino, who scored the winning goal just a minute before the end of extra time, Sport said the final great joy was for Spain, Super Deporte headlined its cover with “A Celebration Rocket” and Le Sportio said we are lucky to have such a talented group.

The political and general newspapers also expressed their joy at the team’s victory. “El Mundo” wrote that Spain had broken the “complex” and eliminated Germany, “El País” described what happened as an “epic victory”, “La Razón” wrote that Merino had become a hero in the 119th, and “La Vanguardia” spoke of the “lightning bolt” that had struck the “machines” dead a minute before the end.

On the other hand, frustration and sadness certainly marked the features of all German newspapers, and most of them published pictures of the “machines” players crying or lying on the ground or showing signs of astonishment and disbelief at what had happened, and “Rheinischpost” titled its cover by saying “This is a nightmare.”

As for Bild, it seems that it followed the approach of coach Nagelsmann, as it focused all the spotlight on the controversial penalty kick that was not awarded by the “English referee” Anthony Taylor, and therefore came out on its cover with the title “For us… you are the winners!” The Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper also said that this summer no longer holds any more stories.