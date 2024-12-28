Aena’s airport network plans to operate 11,009 flights on the last weekend of 2024, between December 28 and 29, which represents 1,196 fewer operations than the 9,813 on December 30 and 31, 2023. according to the data provided by the airport manager.

In total, the Christmas period will reach 97,420 flights between December 20 and January 7, 2025, 17.7% more compared to a year before, with two additional days in 2024.

The three airports with the most operations this Saturday and Sunday will be Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat and Gran Canaria. Specifically, the capital of Spain leads air movements with 2,161, 205 more than in 2023.

They are then followed El Prat, which will operate a total of 1,768 (131 more flights compared to 2023) planned movements, while the Gran Canaria airport will schedule a total of 960 operations (+150). Closing the list are the Málaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca aerodromes, which will register a total of 859 (+101) and 700 flights (+84), respectively.

Flight scheduling is subject to changes that may occur in operations. of the different airlines depending on the different situations that arise.