IT may be one of Europe’s smaller airlines, but then bigger is not always better.

Binter Canarias was the only Spanish airline to place on the ‘Best Airlines in the World 2021’ list by online travel agency eDreams, beating the likes of flying giant Iberia.

Although it did not make the overall top 10, the regional carrier received the best score of any airline for reliability (4.8 out of 5), as well as an admirable 4.2 for general onboard experience and value for money.

However, it fell down on speed and efficiency of refunds (2.9) and coronavirus-related security measures (2.8).

Binter Canarias is one of the few airlines that has not had to grind its flights to a near halt during the pandemic, as residents often island-hop for medical appointments and administrative reasons, among others.

The airlines received scores for four main criteria – refunds, reliability, customer rating, and safety – which were calculated according to research conducted by the eDreams team as well as customer surveys.

Qatar Airlines took first place in the eDreams’ rankings, with an overall score of 4.4, followed by Delta Air Lines (4.11).

British Airways came to respectable fifth (3.88).