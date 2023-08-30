The actress Mónica Pont in a 2019 image in Madrid. Europa Press Entertainment (via Getty Images)

The Spanish actress Mónica Pont (Barcelona, ​​52 years old) has been the victim of a robbery at gunpoint at her home in Mexico City. through a message on his Instagram accountthe Catalan presenter also explained that the assault occurred after her return from the beach in Tulum, in the Mexican Caribbean, where she spent a few days on vacation with her 19-year-old son, Javier Sagrera.

according to the chain EDATV, The attack happened a few days ago in the elevator of the building where the actress lives, where the thief pointed a firearm at them and demanded that they hand over two Rolex luxury watches, valued at 20,000 euros (about 365,000 Mexican pesos) each. “I want to warn and try to prevent anyone who arrives in this country with watches, jewelry or changes cash in the airport exchange houses, not to do so,” the actress commented on the social network. The story sounds familiar. On August 19, an Indian citizen was attacked while driving after exchanging about $10,000 at an exchange office in the capital’s airport.

Since her transfer from the Mexico City International Airport, the driver explained that she suspected that she and her son were being persecuted. “There is currently a gang at the CDMX airport that follows you to your house and has no qualms about shooting you to steal whatever you have on you,” Pont mentions. According to the interview that she has given to the Madrid chain, the actress plans to leave the country as soon as possible. “My life and that of mine is above everything,” she concluded.

During the attack on Pont and his son, the doorman of the building, whose location in the Mexican capital has not been specified, tried to kill the assailant, for which he was shot by the subject. “Pray for the life of Manuel, my goalkeeper, who in an act of heroism risked his life to try to protect us,” said Pont.

This new incident of violence occurred only a few days after Miguel Bosé was robbed at his home, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, by an armed commando of at least ten people, according to the complaint he filed with the Justice Prosecutor of Mexico City. “They assaulted us, they tied my children, the house staff and me for more than two hours,” said the Spanish interpreter last week.

The actress has lived in Mexico City for three years, and has participated in Mexican productions such as Luis Miguel, the series and Rich people cry too, the reissue of the classic Mexican telenovela from the seventies for Televisa.

