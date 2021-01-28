Spaniards who are willing to immediately get vaccinated against covid-19 soar: they go from 40.5% in December to 72.5%, 32 points more, according to the barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) published this Thursday. In this new survey, those who refuse to receive the vaccine are 16.5%, compared to 28% in the previous one, published on December 21. The survey, which includes some 4,000 interviews, was carried out between January 7 and 25, in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic and during the first month of vaccination in Spain, when the first scandals of irregular vaccination came to light but also Hundreds of thousands of doses were administered without adverse effects.

In the previous survey, carried out between December 1 and 9, when the Spanish immunization campaign had not yet started – it began on December 27 -, those who responded that they were willing to be vaccinated immediately as soon as doses were available they totaled 40.5%, compared to 36.8% in November. Then, the great increase occurred among those who were willing to prick themselves “if it has guarantees, if it is proven, if it is reliable”: the percentage was 16.2% in December, compared to 1.4% in November. In the current survey, on the other hand, the percentage of those who would be vaccinated “if it has guarantees, if it is proven, if it is reliable” falls to 2.5%, which shows that the confidence of the population increases as the campaign progresses without incident.

The latest CIS poll shows that the differences based on the ideology of the respondents are diminishing. Voters from the coalition government parties, which were the most willing to get vaccinated as soon as possible a month ago, continue to be the majority: 82.6% those of the PSOE (51.6% in December) and 77.1% those of the from Unidos Podemos (51.4% last month). The voters of PNV (82.4%), Más País (83.8%), Coalición Canaria (85.7%), Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (87.6%), Teruel Existe (100%) are also very favorable ), CUP (83.3%) and BNG (85%). But the jumps in confidence in the vaccine among the voters of Ciudadanos and the Popular Party stand out: the supporters of the orange formation who want to be immunized already go from 32.9% in December to 77.9%, while those of the PP rise from 28.9% to 72.6%. The most reluctant are still the voters of Vox, although they increased to 57.5%, compared to 49.6% last month. The voters of PACMA and those of Navarra Suma are the only ones below the ultra formation, with 51.5% and 50% of favorable responses respectively.

However, the increase in citizens willing to be vaccinated coincides with the delays in the supply by two of the laboratories, which are beginning to weigh down the campaign in communities such as Madrid and Catalonia. On January 23, AstraZeneca announced the cut in doses destined for the European Union due to production problems. Additionally, Pfizer and BioNTech announced in early January that they would cut in half the number of doses of their vaccine they planned to make this month. These delays have alerted the governments of the European Union, including Spain, which for now is vaccinating the elderly in residences, the personnel of these centers, large dependents and health personnel. Once the 2.5 million people who are part of the first phase of the national vaccination plan have been immunized, the Ministry of Health planned to start the second phase and immunize those over 80 years of age.

According to this barometer, carried out in full advance of a third wave that has forced the autonomous communities to tighten restrictions, 67.6% of Spaniards agree with a joint management of the health crisis between the Government and the autonomies . On the other hand, 18.1% of citizens defend that it is the Executive who has to take charge of the emergency, while for 6.3% the regional governments should be responsible for managing it.