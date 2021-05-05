That the car is going to be the most used means of transport to go on vacation this summer was to be expected and This is how 72% of Spaniards would, which would lead us to see again those caravans of cars full of families bound for the Spanish coasts. But the plane would also be the option for 23%, perhaps destined for beaches in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands or perhaps destinations outside our borders. The train also captures the interest of those surveyed, as well as other vehicles that are very much in vogue lately, the motorhomes. The motorcycle and the recreational boat are very minority options.

These data are derived from a survey conducted by SIXT, a world leader in high-quality mobility, to find out the opinion of the Spanish people in the face of this uncertain situation and specifically in view of a summer vacation that is just around the corner. The survey, carried out between April 14 and 27, 2021, was carried out online and answered by people of both sexes, most of whom represent a wide range of the very diverse Spanish middle class.

Thus, those who have their own car will use it to go on vacation and move with him in the destination. That’s what 89% say. However, 11% will rent one for their holidays from their place of residence. Of all those who choose public transport, plane, train, etc., 66% consider renting a car with which to move once they reach their destination.

Likewise, when asked about their impressions of a future vacation, 82% of those surveyed believe that they will be able to enjoy their rest days and move away from home in 2021. A vacation trip that 75% wish they could do in Spain, opposite to 25% who would like it to go abroad. July and August would be the preferred months to take a vacation, as stated by 84% of those surveyed. Only 16% would leave their vacations as of September.