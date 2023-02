People protested in Madrid this Sunday (12) against the precariousness of public health in Spain. | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Thousands of people participated this Sunday (12) in demonstrations in Spain, the main one in Madrid, against the privatization of public health and to demand that governments apply more resources in the sector.

In the Spanish capital, according to official figures, around 250,000 were in a mobilization called by 74 social organizations and widely supported by unions and leftist parties. According to protesters, public health services are deteriorating due to resource cuts. The most affected sectors would be those of primary care, such as emergency care. There would be a lack of doctors and health professionals, as well as infrastructure problems.

In the protests, participants ask for the repeal of laws that allow the privatization of health services and the hiring of outsourced professionals. They also support the doctors’ strike that began in December, called by a health union.