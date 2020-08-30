After the storm came the calm. The Spanish peloton had a quiet day to recover from Saturday’s crashes in the second stage of the Tour de France. There were no new mishaps or victory options, which was for the French Alaphilippe. This Sunday there were 16 and not 17 national runners who took the start, since Rafael Valls did not start after breaking his femur in one of the multiple accidents in the first set.

This is how the Spaniards did in the 2nd stage of the Tour de France

Alejandro Valverde (14th): The day seemed favorable for him, but there were no movements in the Movistar, very punished in the first stage. Still he got ahead. And that had a breakdown 22km from the finish line. Oliveira gave him the bike and then changed again.

Jesús Herrada (19th): Another runner, the one from Cofidis, whose profile suited him and who was seen at the head of the peloton on arrival, when they were testing out on the run, in case there was any opportunity.

Enric Mas (25th): Entered near Valverde, at the front of the main group. Like the rest of the hopefuls to the general, he did not try his luck this time.

Mikel Landa (27th): The Basque from Bahrain also arrived in the main group flanked by one of his closest collaborators in this edition, Peio Bilbao.

Peio Bilbao (28th): He tucked the leader to the finish line on terrain that he handles well.

Luis León Sánchez (36th): He closed the main group on arrival. A bit of calm after a first day with many shocks at Astana.

Gorka Izagirre (37th): He got off his head in the final stretch and entered 19 seconds behind Alaphilippe.

Marc Soler (39th): He also disconnected a bit with the fish already sold after the fall of the premiere and arrived at 1:12 behind Alaphilippe, behind Valverde and Mas.

Mikel Snow (54th): The Mitchelton man got off the hook from the group that was chasing the three escapees and reached 4:25.

Ion Izagirre (55º): He arrived with his countryman Snow, at 4:25 also.

Jonathan Castroviejo (59th): He was on the train when Ineos put on a rhythm and then he let go. At 7:02 from Alaphilippe.

Carlos Verona (76th): At 13:52 from Alaphilippe and away from Valverde and Mas. He was one of those who tested the soil on the first day at Movistar.

José Joaquín Rojas (89th): He was one of the most punished on Saturday with abrasions on one arm and a strong blow to the back. At 5:45 p.m. from Alaphilippe.

Omar Fraile (98º): The Astana also hit asphalt in the first stage. In the same group that Rojas entered, at 17:45.

Imanol Erviti (127th): Another one that fell on debut. It came at 9:38 pm from the winner.

David De la Cruz (163º): Entered one of the last groups, at 28:55 from Alaphilippe.