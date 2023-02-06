Alejandro León, a Salesian missionary, recounts that “the earthquake has felt very strong and for a long time” while humanitarian organizations care for the wounded and prepare the reception for those who have lost their homes
“The earthquake has been felt very strong and for a long time”, explained the Salesian missionary Alejandro León, head of the Salesians in the Middle East, from Kafroun, near Homs and the border with Lebanon. The Spanish religious, who has experienced the earthquake first hand, has recounted his experience through Misiones Salesianas.
