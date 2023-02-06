Search for survivors among the rubble of a building in the Syrian region of Idlib / EFE

“The earthquake has been felt very strong and for a long time”, explained the Salesian missionary Alejandro León, head of the Salesians in the Middle East, from Kafroun, near Homs and the border with Lebanon. The Spanish religious, who has experienced the earthquake first hand, has recounted his experience through Misiones Salesianas.