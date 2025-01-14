



What makes a tumor more aggressive and have worse effects on a person? While some cancers remit and are cured with treatments, others are very aggressive, capable of spreading throughout the body and being very difficult to treat.

This …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only