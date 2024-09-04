Spanish football is once again leading the nominations for the Ballon d’Or after 12 years. The list of 30 candidates for the award was announced on Wednesday, of which six are Spanish: Carvajal, Rodri, Yamal, Olmo, Williams and Grimaldo. At club level, Real Madrid dominates with seven nominees: Carvajal himself, Vinicius, Bellingham, Rüdiger, Valverde, Kroos (now retired) and Mbappé (who arrived this summer). On the other hand, the era of Cristiano and Messi in the Ballon d’Or has come to an end after neither of them are on the list. This had not happened for 20 years, when the Portuguese was included for the first time.

Although Spain’s conquest of this year’s Euro Cup has been key to leading the table of nominations, players such as Carvajal, Rodri, Williams and Grimaldo have been essential pieces in their teams. The Real Madrid player won the League title, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup, being the best player in the European final after putting the Whites ahead on the scoreboard. Rodri, in addition to becoming the MVP of Euro 2024, won the English League and the Community Shield with Manchester City. Williams won the Copa del Rey with Athletic, who took the gabarra after 40 years, and Grimaldo became the Spanish revolution in the German League with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, where he won the League and the Cup.

At club level, Real Madrid lead the list of 30 nominees after winning three titles last season and the European Super Cup two weeks ago. In addition, Carlo Ancelotti has been nominated for best coach and Arda Güler for the Kopa trophy (best player under 21 years of age), an award for which Spaniards Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, both Barcelona players, have also been nominated.

Spanish football also had the greatest representation in the women’s field, along with the United States, with five nominees: Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey and Patri Guijarro. Hispanic coaches make up half of the nominations for best coach, with Luis de la Fuente, Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.