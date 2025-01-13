Obesity, which affects more than 650 million people worldwide, is linked to cardiometabolic diseases and an increased risk of cancer. Researchers of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) have identified a mechanism that allows the body to activate brown fat – or brown fat – and convert it into heat, protecting against obesity and its associated diseases.

The discovery, led by Guadalupe Wise and Cintia Folgueirareveals the role of MCJ proteinpresent in the mitochondria, in the control of brown fat thermogenesis.

According to the study, published in ‘Nature Communications‘, the elimination of this protein in obese mice increases heat production, promoting weight loss. Furthermore, transplanting brown fat without MCJ also reduced weight in these animals.

Adipose tissue, which includes white and brown fat, plays a crucial role in metabolism. While white fat stores energy, brown fat burns it to generate heat, especially in response to cold. Recent studies have shown that activating brown fat can protect against obesity and metabolic diseases.









«Adipose tissue is a regulatory organ of the body’s metabolism.. Modifying its function could be a promising way to combat obesity,” explain the authors of the study.

In statements to Science Media Center, Ema Medina Gomezprofessor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Rey Juan Carlos University and coordinator of the LIPOBETA research group, highlights the importance of this finding: «Research on the function of brown adipose tissue, also known as brown fat, as a possible target for prevention and treatment of obesity, is opening new lines of research in cardiovascular diseases.

Currently, it is known that activating brown fat could prevent weight gain and even reduce weight in people with obesity. However, so far, all attempts to do so with drugs have not been very successful. Although it has been shown that they can activate brown fatgenerate numerous undesirable side effects, especially at the cardiac level. Therefore, it is important to know the molecular mechanisms that lead to the activation of brown fat.

«Studies of thermogenesis and brown adipose tissue in animals limit research to what can actually occur in humans. However, these studies allow the knowledge of new metabolic pathways that have yet to be discovered in humans. These new pathways and possible targets can be the starting point for the development of new drugsas has happened with the GLP-1 receptor agonists that have emerged in recent years to combat diabetes and obesity. And not only in the disease of obesity, but also in cardiovascular diseases associated with an increase in adipose tissue, as can occur in metabolic complications associated with age,” says Medina.

The discovery of MCJ opens the door to the development of innovative therapies to treat obesity. The researchers are now working on ways to block this protein in human patients, although they must first determine whether MCJ has vital functions in other tissues.

in cancer

“We are also exploring whether these changes in brown fat affect tumor growth or cachexia, a condition of extreme muscle and fat loss related to cancer,” explains Sabio.

This advance positions brown fat and MCJ protein as key targets in the fight against obesity, with the potential to transform treatments for this global disease.