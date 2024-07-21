The organization “Less Tourism, More Life” called for a mass demonstration in Palma, the capital of Mallorca, on Sunday evening, to protest the millions of tourists who come to the Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea every summer.

Demonstrations are also planned on other islands in the Balearic archipelago, which attract tourists from Germany and the United Kingdom in particular.

The poster for what organizers expect to be a massive demonstration, representing the island’s population of about one million, shows a composite image of passenger jets, private jets, cruise ships and luxury yachts all circling the island like a swarm of flies.

“Let’s change course” was written in Catalan above the composite image, and in smaller letters read “Set limits on tourism.”

The Balearic Islands have a population of around 1.2 million people. Last year, 18 million tourists visited the islands, including 4.6 million from Germany and 3.4 million from the United Kingdom.

Police reported that around 10,000 people took to the streets of Palma just eight weeks ago under the slogans “Enough is enough” and “Mallorca is not for sale”.

Organizers said 25,000 people took part in the protests.

There were also demonstrations against overtourism in other Spanish tourist areas such as Barcelona and Malaga, as well as in the Canary Islands.

Although the tourism industry is essential to Mallorca, accounting for 45% of the island’s economic output, many people complain that only a minority benefits from the industry while the vast majority are left with low-paid jobs and suffer from housing shortages, traffic congestion, noise and pollution.