A woman teleworks at her home in Barcelona. Enric Fontcuberta / THE COUNTRY

Spaniards approve of teleworking, although they believe it is more beneficial for companies than for the worker, according to the results of the survey Trends in the digital society during the pandemic of COVID-19, published this Friday by the CIS. Thus, 62.2% believe that working from home is positive for companies, while 49.9% say it is positive for staff, although more than half (52.2%) consider it to be good for society in general. On the contrary, only 8.6% appreciate that it is negative for companies and 19.2% for workers.

According to the survey, companies reduce costs (65.9%), avoid travel (61.2%) and increase productivity (48.7%). Respondents believe that employees avoid commuting (76.8% rate it), improve work-life balance (75.5%) and own their time to organize their agendas (63.5%).

Among the most positive aspects for society, respondents value that teleworking reduces traffic jams and pollution by reducing travel. In turn, they consider that it facilitates family reconciliation and mobility for those who have to work in person, or that it offers flexibility to live in a place other than work.

There are also negatives. Among them, which encourages the isolation of people, harms some sectors (commerce, leisure, hospitality or transport), hinders job promotion, involves new expenses, human or social contacts are lost or that it is not possible to disconnect , more hours are worked and labor rights are lost.

Teleworking, in any case, has been a novelty for a large part of the population. 54.9% of people who now work remotely had not done so before the pandemic, according to the survey. The survey has been carried out with more than 3,000 surveys in 1,068 municipalities of the 50 provinces.

With regard to education, 86.3% of the students surveyed believe that although face-to-face education “is essential”, “some online activities should be incorporated, increasingly and according to the age of the students. 94.1% estimate, in turn, that teachers would have to receive “specific and in-depth training on the pedagogical techniques of online education, although 86.4% acknowledge that they” have been able to adapt to the situation.

The students are in turn critical of the work of the centers. 91.7% of the students surveyed believe that the institutions were forced to improvise methods and protocols online to be able to carry out the educational program and half (50.2%) maintain that the educational center did not establish common methods and protocols, and each teacher acted with their own criteria. 33.4% are of the opinion that the absence of protocols made it necessary to delegate to the adults responsible for the students the mission of explaining the pending contents, and that the educational center limited itself to sending the homework packages by email.

12.8% of the population still do not have internet at home The survey ‘Trends in the digital society during the COVID-19 pandemic, published this Friday by the CIS’ reveals that 12.8% of Spaniards still do not have internet at home. The main reasons are for not understanding “those things on the internet” (38.3%), for economic reasons (13.7%), for not being users (16.2%), simply because “they are not interested” or “does not want”.

