It was not a bad weekend for Spanish footballers and coaches around the world, but the good news didn’t come in the AFC Champions League. Both Shabab Al Ahli and Al Sadd were eliminated in the round of 16 by Al Ahli and Persepolis respectively. The former, whose bench is occupied by Gerard Zaragoza, did not start as favorites, but a great match allowed them to reach a penalty shoot-out alive in which Abdullah Al-Nuqbi’s mistake ended up condemning them. Al Sadd, for his part, was superior to Persepolis but was not successful in the game. The team led by Xavi Hernandez he forgave and ended up paying it in the 87th minute, when Alekasir scored the goal that put the Iranians in the quarterfinals. Al Sadd complained of an unmarked penalty on Pedro Ro-Ro. “It is a pity that in the most important tournament in Asia we do not have video technology,” said Xavi. Santi Cazorla played the 90 minutes.

It is also welcome to highlight the performance of the Catalan goalkeeper Victor Ibanez, whose double intervention saved the triumph of Sagamihara, of the Japanese Third Division, in the discount. In the J-League they won the Cerezo Osaka of Lotina, which ended a streak of two consecutive defeats, and Vissel Kobe, who beat Sapporo 4-0 with Andrew Iniesta disputing the 90 minutes and giving an assist. In China, Jonathan Viera’s Beijing Guoan fell 1-0 to Shanghai SIPG. Yes, the Qingdao Huanghai won by Óscar Céspedes, Jordi Escura, Érica Hernández and Yaki Yen, who already knows his rival at the start of the play-offs for avoiding relegation: Guangzhou R&F.

In Thailand we celebrate the goals of David Raven, who opened the scoring in the victory of Khon Kaen United against Customs United, and Javier Patiño, who could not avoid the defeat of Ratchaburi in the field of Muangthong. Yes, Port won and it did, also, thanks to a Spanish goal. The Canarian midfielder Sergio Suarez scored 2-3 against Trat FC in the 90th minute.

For its part, Kitchee proclaimed champion of the Hong Kong Sapling Cup. Roberto Sambade (goalkeeping coach), Chino Losada (assistant) and footballers Manu Gavilán, Manu Bleda and Dani Cancela lifted their first title of the year after defeating Marc Gamón’s Southern District in the final of the tournament. It was not the only trophy we raised this weekend, since Fernando Amorebieta won the Apertura de Paraguay with Club Cerro Porteño.

Viitorul launches his record of victories

Rubén de la Barrera celebrated his first victory in front of the Romanian Viitorul, who beat Astra 4-1 on the fifth matchday of League 1. Slovenian Gorica also won for the first time this season, who beat Aluminij 2-0 with Diego Bardanca playing the last 15 minutes. In Cyprus, ‘Spanish AEK Larnaca’ took all three points from their clash against AEL Limassol (2-1). The match, which marked the debut of Joan Carrillo in the league, featured the participation of seven Spanish footballers, Sito Riera being the author of the only visitor goal.

There were also Spanish goals in Greece, where OFI Crete missed all three points in 93 ‘, after coming back thanks to a double from Adrian Sardinero in five minutes. Atromitos, who was outnumbered by the expulsion of Asturian Juan Muñiz, managed to tie in the discount. There were no goals in Volos-PAOK, allowing the hosts, led by Spaniard Ángel López, to score points against a team that is close to qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League. Tekio, Iker Guarrotxena and Ángel Crespo were on the pitch.

No less meritorious was the victory of the Sandefjord in the field of Molde. The team led by Marti Cifuentes he managed to win in the field of the current Norwegian champion thanks to a solitary goal by Andorran Marc Vales, who was accompanied by the Spanish Enric Vallès and Rufo Herráiz in the eleven. Another of the great triumphs of the weekend came in Belarus, where Dinamo Brest of Fran Balaguer (physical trainer) beat BATE 2-4 days before receiving Ludogorets in the Europa League play-offs. In Belgium, Victor Vazquez He played his first minutes wearing the KAS Eupen shirt from Beñat San José, which he drew ‘in extremis’ in the Anderlecht field.

KAS Eupen (Facebook)



Carlos Moros, Antonio Domínguez, Pirulo and Samu Corral’s LKS Lodz is on a roll, with five victories, 15 goals in favor and only two against at the start of the Polish Second Division. On this occasion, the Knights of Spring beat Sandecja 4-1. 10 games without losing adds the KTP in the silver category of Finnish football. Those of Ruxi Bonet, Mika and Asier Arranz defeated Guillem Santesmases’ Ekenas 3-2 and depend on themselves to rise to the Veikkausliiga.