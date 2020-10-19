This week we start with a gesture of ‘fair play’ in the German Fifth Division. The Stuttgarter Kickers of Cristian Giles defeated Nottingen 4-1 with a goal tied to controversy. It was Giles himself who, before the break, scored 2-0 while a rival was hurting on the pitch. Ramon Gehrmann, the local coach, forced his players to score an own goal, which did not prevent them from taking all three points. Cristian Giles signed the same and his team is second, in promotion play-off positions.

They also thrashed, although in Armenia, David Campaña’s Ararat-Armenia, who already without the distraction of the previous Europeans beat Shirak 7-0. Sevillian winger David Humanes scored one of his team’s goals, which achieved his first league victory of the season and was just four points behind the lead. In Cyprus the great Spanish protagonist of the weekend was José Naranjo, who scored a direct free kick on first goal of his second spell at AEK Larnaca. The team led by Joan Carrillo, who lined up six Spanish footballers, defeated Doxa 2-0 and is third in the Cypriot First Division.

In the same way, Luis Fernández is in a great state of signing, who after overcoming the injury that made him miss the first four days of the Greek Super League returned to have minutes with the Asteras Tripolis shirt. The Galician played half an hour and scored the goal that confirmed the victory of his team (1-3) in the field of AEK Larissa. Carlitos López, who scored his first goal with the Panathinaikos shirt, also scored after a great ball driving by Fran Vélez. The greens, who played their first game after the farewells of Dani Poyatos and Xavi Roca, tied (2-2) in the field of OFI Creta.

In Belgium it is worth highlighting the premiere of Cristian Benavente with the Antwerp shirt. The Peruvian-born Madrid midfielder returned to the Pro League, where he performed at a high level with the Sporting Charleroi jersey, and did so by scoring in his team’s victory (1-3) against Waregem. He also made his debut, although wearing the FC Porto shirt, Toni Martínez, who played 30 minutes in the Classical against Sporting CP. The Murcian striker replaced Marega and occupied the position of center forward, where won four of the six aerial duels he played.

The Spanish goal of the day, however, came in Sweden and scored it David batanero. The Catalan midfielder from Mjallby once again demonstrated the great quality that he treasures in his left leg with a great shot into the corner of Hammarby’s goal. The goal, however, was insufficient for Mjallby to score away from their stadium. St. Gallen did score as visitors, who drew (2-2) in the Lucerna field thanks to goals from Víctor Ruiz and Jordi Quintillà. After four rounds played in the Swiss First Division, those from St. Gallen are leaders with 10 points.

For his part, Ivi López made his debut as a starter in the Ekstraklasa with a double that keeps Rakow as surprising leader of the Polish First Division, where he has reaped five victories, a draw and a defeat in the first seven days. In the same category, Jagiellonia managed to defeat ‘Eurolech Poznan’ thanks to a great assist from Jesús Imaz, while in Second it was Goku Roman who saw goal in the draw (1-1) of Miedz Legnica against Puszcza.

Independiente del Valle, the king of comebacks

In Ecuador, the Independiente del Valle de Miguel Ángel Ramírez once again exhibited a great capacity for reaction to end up winning a match that trailing 0-2 in minute 75. Against LDU, IDV starred in its umpteenth comeback of the season thanks to the goals of Moisés Caicedo, the fashionable man in South America; Lorenzo Faravelli and Jacobo Murillo. In Brazil, Domènec Torrent’s Flamengo had their seventh game without losing at the Brasileirao after beating Corinthians 1-5, which placed them as leader of the Rio championship for a few hours.

Higher up, in Mexico, the leading role went to Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa. Although with Kike López on the bench, the former defeated Querétaro 2-1 to end a streak of four consecutive losses. Necaxa, meanwhile, won against Tijuana with a new goal from Ian González, which accumulates two consecutive days marking. Los Potosinos will continue one more week as bottom players, while the Rays advanced to 11th position and are ready to enter the play-offs for the Apertura title.

Fukuoka, 11 consecutive days winning

Good news abounds in Asia. To begin with, the Avispa Fukuoka of Jon Ander Serantes, Carlos Gutiérrez and Juanma Delgado won again and already adds 11 consecutive days taking the three points. A streak that has lifted the team from the island of Kyushu to the leadership of the Second Division of Japan, where the second place continues in the hands of Ricardo Rodríguez’s Tokushima. In First, the Cerezo Osaka of Miguel Ángel Lotina and Iván Palanco (assistant) won again, who took advantage of the defeat of Tokyo to regain second place, which gives direct access to the group stage of the Champions League.

In China, the final phase of the Super League started with victory for Javier Pereira in his debut as coach of Henan Jianye, who are struggling to avoid relegation. Jonathan Viera’s Beijing Guoan, who did not go from a draw at two against Shandong Luneng, will fight for the title and will have to win next Thursday to achieve a place in the semifinals. Another draw was surprising, the one between Shanghai SIPG, one of the favorites to the title, and Shanghai Shenhua, which has five Spaniards in its coaching staff: the physiotherapists Salvador Barragán and Oier Manterola, the retrainer Carlos Lozano, the doctor Franchek Drobnic and the goalkeeper coach Diego Oria.