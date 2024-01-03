The Spanish Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, released last Sunday by Iran, where he had remained in prison since October 2022, landed this Tuesday at Madrid's Barajas airport.

Sánchez Cogedor arrived in the Spanish capital on a flight from Dubai and pointed out how “lucky” a Spanish citizen is to live in this country, in addition to pointing out that “his months in prison have been very hard.”

The Madrid native, 41 years old, He was arrested while visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death occurred due to wearing the Islamic veil incorrectly. It caused strong protests in Iran in September 2022.

Thousands of people headed to the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's hometown, in 2022 to commemorate the 40 days of her death.

The release of Sánchez Cogedor, according to the Iranian embassy in Spain, was carried out “within the framework of the friendly and historical relations between the two countries and in compliance with the law.”

The Spanish He was arrested in the Kurdish city of Saqqez after visiting and photographing the tomb of Mahsa Amini and transferred to prison, where he has been for more than 14 months. There, he went on a hunger strike to demand better treatment and his release.

Since he was detained, Spanish diplomacy has maintained negotiations with Iran for his release.

As soon as the news was known last Sunday, the king of SpainFelipe VI, celebrated his release: “We look forward to your return to Spain for the New Year,” as published by the Spanish Royal House on its X social network account.

The mayor of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), the town where Sánchez Cogedor is originally from, Judith Piquet, He expressed “the joy of all citizens” after learning of the release of his neighbor.

Piquet thanked the entire team of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with its head José Manuel Albares at the helmand to the diplomats of the Iranian Embassy for the “effective” and at the same time “discreet and silent” work that they have done all this time.

EFE