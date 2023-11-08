Iván Illarramendi from Gipuzkoa, kidnapped by Hamas since last October 7, died in the hands of the Islamist organization. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and sources close to the young man, who lived with his wife in the Kibbutz Kissufim, one of those attacked by the militiamen, have confirmed the death of the 46-year-old young man, originally from Zarautz.

Based on the scant information available at this time, the ministry claims that Illaramendi was killed by Hamas. It is unknown if his death occurred during his captivity or if it occurred on the same day that the massacre occurred and his remains have now been identified during forensic work at the Tel Aviv morgue.

The Spaniard disappeared from the list of hostages provided by Hamas to the Israeli authorities last Tuesday night, as verified by EL CORREO, which had already raised alarms among those familiar with this type of negotiations with captives. Of the 240 militia prisoners identified by Israel, only just over a hundred appear in the latest notification.

Iván Illarramendi Saizar, 46 years old, was a native of the Guipuzcoan town of Zarautz. He lived with his wife, 47 years old and born in Chile, in Kibbutz Kissufin, just two kilometers from the Gaza Strip. The woman’s family had been in Israel for 30 years.

That fateful October 7, they both told their parents that someone was trying to break into their house. They apparently hid in a bombing shelter located in their own home but the terrorists apparently found them.