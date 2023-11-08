The Guipuzcoan Iván Illarramendi and his partner, Dafna Garcovich, kidnapped by Hamas since last October 7, died in the hands of the Islamist organization. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and sources close to the victims, who lived in the Kissufim kibbutz, one of those that were attacked first by the militiamen, have confirmed his death. Minister José Manuel Albares, on a state trip to Denmark, could travel to Spain to convey his condolences in person to the family of Illarramendi, a native of Zarautz.

The circumstances of death are unclear. The information is still scarce, but some media aware of the investigation advance that Iván Illarramendi, 46, could have been murdered by the jihadists without even entering Gazan soil, which would indicate that he would not have been a captive of the organization. Apparently, this is the first hypothesis that the Israeli authorities are working with and that is confirmed by their embassy in Spain, which this afternoon published a tweet expressing its condolences for the “brutal murder” of Ivan and Dapna, whose bodies have just been identified by forensics.

Our hearts are torn by the news of the brutal murder of Iván Illarramendi. He has been identified a month after the terrorist massacre committed by Hamas in Israel, along with his wife Dafna Garcovich. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families… pic.twitter.com/OG6on4IuAi — Ambassador of Israel 🇮🇱 (@Isr_Amb_Esp) November 8, 2023

At first it had not been ruled out that the couple had died during the attacks on Hamas’ underground infrastructure in Gaza. It is assumed that many, or all, of the 240 hostages captured by the militia remain in these shelters, which this weekend circulated the information that at least 60 of them had perished due to the collapse of dozens of kilometers of tunnels in the bombings. Israelis. The couple’s family has repeatedly stated that they preferred to consider them “disappeared” and not “kidnapped” and they never received “proof of life.”

The confirmation of Ivan’s death would be the result of the intense work carried out by the Tel Aviv forensic experts, who these days are reporting dozens of identifications based on remains that the emergency services have found or continue to locate at the scene of the massacre. Of the 1,400 killed in that massive attack, about 400 are still listed as missing. At the National Forensic Research Center in the Israeli capital, bone and tissue remains from thousands of remains that remain in the warehouse continue to be analyzed daily. Given the violence used in the crimes and the fact that numerous bodies were burned by the terrorists themselves, investigations are progressing slowly.

The case that best exemplifies the complexity of these tasks is that of the young German-Israeli Shani Louk, whose semi-naked image with multiple fractures on board the bed of a pickup truck went around the world as an example of the savagery of the massacre. Weeks after this image, immersed in uncertainty about whether she would still be alive although in very serious condition, it has been confirmed that Louk died on the same day as the attacks after a small fragment of her skull was identified. The piece was located not too far from the electronic music festival where she was surprised by the jihadists.

It so happens that in the last list of hostages managed by the Government of Israel, no captive of Spanish origin had appeared for hours, specifically since last Tuesday night, as verified by EL CORREO, which had already awakened alarms among those familiar with this type of negotiations with captives. It is possible, therefore, that the identification of Illarramendi’s remains occurred on Tuesday afternoon and had been communicated to the Israeli authorities.

Dismayed by the death of Iván Illarramendi. I want to convey my affection and my most sincere condolences to his family and friends. The Government of Spain reiterates its condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. We must work to achieve a just and lasting peace in… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 8, 2023

Iván Illarramendi Saizar disappeared on the day of the massacre along with his wife, who had Chilean nationality and Israeli roots. The two lived in Kibbutz Kissufin, just two kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Dafna’s family had been in Israel for 30 years.

The last news of both occurred on the same day of the attack. His parents reported that someone was trying to break into their home and they decided to hide in a safe room in the house. However, Israeli forces did not later locate them in the house and no evidence was found that they had been murdered, which is why they were considered Hamas hostages. However, according to the first reports released this morning, they did not reach Gazan territory.