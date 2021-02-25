The Spanish Fran Pastor faces his second stage in the Bolivian First Division in his new team: Club The Strongest. The prestigious ‘Tigre’ was fixed on Pastor as a result of his great season in the Real Potosí, where with just 9 starts he scored 10 goals and distributed four goal passes. Some numbers that made him one of the most valued footballers in the competition and he won over the fans in such a short time.

All these numbers have caused the famous Kabbalah Magazine has nominated him as one of the best players in the competition. A very interesting award where an internal jury votes, as well as the fans through social networks both on Instagram and on Facebook.