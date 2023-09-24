A 61-year-old man has died after being gored by a bull during the traditional running of the bulls in Spain. The bull gored the man in the side. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries after emergency surgery.

The accident happened on Saturday during a festival in La Pobla de Farnals, a village near the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. The popular running of the bulls is organized there every year, just like in 1820 other Spanish municipalities, according to animal rights organizations.

Bulls are released into the streets during the event while a group of people run in front of the animals. Activists consider the events dangerous and cruel and want them abolished.

The bull that killed the man, Cocinero, also got another competitor on his horn. The second Spaniard, director of a citrus company according to Spanish media, has also been taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, according to authorities. He has wounds from the bull's horn on both legs, for which he has been operated on. The man, who is 63, will have a second operation on his hands on Sunday.

Hit in the liver and lung

According to Spanish media, the fatal victim was a well-known man in the city. He was said to be working in Castelló, north of Valencia, and was related to the other injured person. He and the other man were knocked against the bars of a fence by the bull, as can be seen on video footage from bystanders. He was hit in the liver and lung.

The mayor of La Pobla de Farnals, Enric Palanca, told the Spanish newspaper El Meridiano that he deeply regrets the events. He also confirmed that festive and religious events planned for today in honor of Saint Francis have been suspended.

