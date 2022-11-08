“In Italy we were pioneers for advanced therapies, it all started with us. But let’s see the last few years: if before 4 out of 7 advanced therapies were produced in our country, we are now 4 out of 15. We have lost ground. companies have not found that ecosystem through which to create conditions for the development of the sector. We can only get out of this situation if we recognize the strategic importance of advanced therapies from an economic and industrial point of view. a bureaucracy that makes everything more difficult. We must eliminate all those obstacles due to which we are no longer the country of first choice for advanced therapies “. Thus Federico Spandonaro, president of Crea Sanità, on the sidelines of the event” At2 Advanced talks on Advanced therapies – retreAT: tracing the path of advanced therapies in Italy “, which was held today at the Ara Pacis Auditorium in Rome.

“The problem of advanced therapies – says Spandonaro – is not access to the market but rather that of their permanence on the market. The real question mark from an economic point of view is how to combine the need to support these therapies, which have an extremely high unit price, with what must be a fair return for pharmaceutical companies. “How to do it?” The answer is not there is. Personally I am convinced that it is necessary to make a correct negotiation on the price with companies, but obtaining a discount is fine for the NHS that guarantees access to therapies, however it reduces the opportunities for companies even more. I believe that the real issue is to understand whether advanced therapies are a sector of interest for the country from the point of view of economic and industrial development. Because if this is the case, and I strongly believe it – he underlines – then we must have the courage to throw our hearts over the obstacle and create situations that encourage the production and research of these therapies in Italy “.