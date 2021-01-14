First it was a movie, ‘The Knights of the Square Table and their Crazy Followers’ (1984), with the entire Monty Python, under the direction of two of them, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam. That tape is considered the first of the British group, since the previous one, ‘Se armed la gorda’, was nothing but a compilation of their television sketches. Later, in 2004, a musical adaptation was made for Broadway with the title of ‘Spamalot’, which swept all the places where it was performed. And now Paramount Pictures announces that this musical version is going to take it to the cinema, with Eric Idle, one of the Monty Python, as the author of the script, and with the choreographer Casey nicholaw, who was in charge of the Broadway version, as responsible for the film’s choreography.

The original Monty Python film was a hilarious parody of Arthurian legends that told how King Arthur and his faithful squire Patsy scoured England in search of knights willing to enter the court of Camelot. Thus, King Arthur and his knights will undertake their tireless search for the Holy Grail, having to deal with the most terrible enemies of the faith, who will take the form of evil rival knights, bloodthirsty beasts, witches, Mephistophelic fortune-tellers, Scotland Yard, and even a carnivorous rabbit, to be found on the way.

The musical was adapted into many languages ​​and performed in different countries. In Spain it was represented at the time both in Barcelona and Madrid with Jordi Bosch in the role of King Arturo, Dulcinea Juárez as the Lady of the Lake or Fernando Gil as Sir Lancelot and Pijus Magnificus.

The production of ‘Spamalot’ (a play on words between spam and Camelot), had already been tried to film years ago by Fox, but when the studio was acquired by Disney, it lost interest in making it and its rights expired. However, now the project has been reactivated thanks to the fact that Eric Idle himself has agreed to write the script and make the songs together with the composer John Du Prez. A possible director has not been appointed, although it is not ruled out that Casey Nicholaw himself, also responsible for the choreography of musicals such as ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘Aladdin’ or ‘The Prom’, is also in charge of directing the film. There are no dates yet for the start of production.