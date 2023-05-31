Something that is very well known in the world today are the unknown calls that come absolutely out of nowhere, which are due to the fact that in certain places people obtain personal information from people. These calls are known as spam, which have the purpose of selling, either a product or even a specific service.

However, this will no longer be a problem soon (at least in Mexico), since a law will come from the General Telecommunications Law, which will be implemented as of next 30 of June of 2023. Thus ending commercial calls without having requested them from the corresponding companies.

This is what is established in said law:

In order to further protect the legitimate interests of consumers and users, the operators are prohibited from making unsolicited telephone calls by the consumer and/or user for the purpose or effect of promoting or selling goods. or services. The previous restriction will not apply as long as there is prior consent from the consumer and/or user to receive commercial communications that enable them.

The important thing here is that if there are companies that break this law, they can be denounced by the user, thus having to save the number after hanging up or directly having rejected the call. This will help reduce fraud over time, since now the law can detect where the line comes from and thus go to your facilities.

Via: Boe

Editor’s note: They are finally going to download these calls, because it bothers me that they are asking me every so often to change my plan to another cell line. Hopefully this will begin to reflect in the coming months.