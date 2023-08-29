The FIGC and Spalletti have defined the staff of the national team, which from Sunday will meet in Coverciano in view of the matches in Skopje and Milan against North Macedonia (Saturday 9 September) and Ukraine (Tuesday 12) valid as qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship. the former Napoli coach there will be the two historic collaborators, who started with him, one on the bench and the other on the pitch, since his debut as coach in Empoli (95-96): the deputy Marco Domenichini, from La Spezia, 65 years old, for 26 alongside the Certaldo coach, who has always followed him from Empoli to Naples, passing through Genoa (Sampdoria), Venice, Udine, Ancona, Udine again, Rome, St. Petersburg, again Rome, Milan (Inter) and Naples. And Daniele Baldini, in the role of technical assistant, Florentine, 59 years old, who in Spalletti’s Empoli was a fixed point in the defense and then joined his former coach in his first experience in Rome (2005).

The latest arrival among the technical assistants, with the coach since last season in Naples, is Salvatore “Sasà” Russo, from Salerno, born in ’71, a long career between Serie B and C (and a season in A), with Spalletti in the 2000 in Ancona, and he too with an experience in Empoli, as deputy Martusciello in 14-15. As well as the Arezzo-born Francesco Sinatti (athletic trainer), who the year before, with Sarri, had started working in football right at the “Castellani”, before following the Commander to Naples, where he then met two years ago the current coach Franco Ferrini also joins the staff as an athletic trainer, with over twenty years of experience in the world of football and already on Spalletti’s staff at Inter. Marco Savorani, 58 years old from Rome, will instead work with the goalkeepers. in Rome). After the experience with Conte at Tottenham (2 years), from this season he is on Vincenzo Italiano’s staff at Fiorentina and will be divided between the Viola and the national team. Another former Empoli player is Alessandro Pane, a midfielder who consecrated himself in Tuscany at the beginning of the 90s, who has already spent two seasons in the Azzurro as an Under 19 coach (2013-14 and 2014-15): for him the role of observer together to Giorgio Venturin and Marco Scarpa. Finally, Marco Mannucci, who has been with Club Italia since 2016, and Renato Baldi will be the match analysts.