With him they had dreamed of the Roma fans in 2008 and those of Inter in 2018 and then surrendered in the final. And also this time after Bergamo we expected a different Naples …
It seems the story of those cyclists who give their souls for the whole day, go on the run, pedal like mad and then, at the most beautiful, when you see the banner of the finish line, the group reaches them, overcomes them and to them only the crumbs remain. Luciano Spalletti is not what bicycle experts would call a finisseurthat is, one who knows perfectly well how to finish a race victoriously.
