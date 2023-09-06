Italy, Spalletti against North Macedonia and Ukraine on the way to Euro 2024

The Spalletti era in the national team begins. Roberto Mancini is now a memory between joys (victory at Euro 2020 in the final at Wembley with England) and burning disappointments (failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar), with the former coach who has already begun his work at the helm of Saudi Arabia.

The Italy coached by the coach – who led Napoli to a spectacular Scudetto – already has a baptism of fire. There is no time for experiments, because in the next two matches missteps on the road to the next championships are prohibited European Football Championship 2024 (in Germany from 14 June to 14 July, final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin): North Macedonia will play on Saturday 9 September in Skopje (8.45 pm), followed by Ukraine at the San Siro on Tuesday 12. 6 points would be needed to give a strong signal in the group – where the top two progress – so as to avoid the situation from getting complicated afterwards.

Euro 2024, England close to qualification. The Italy-Ukraine sprint

The 1-2 defeat suffered at home (at the Maradona stadium in Naples) with England (goals from Rice and Kane, then shortened by Retegui) in fact it is a heavy weight cancel as soon as possible. If the 3 Lions national team has practically optioned the qualification (first with 12 points in 4 games), the blues, who have 3 points in two games played (thanks to the 2-0 win in Malta), will have to fight against Ukraine (6 points, but in 3 matches) in a group that then sees the North Macedonia at 3 (in 3 games played) And Malta (zero share).

The objective of qualifying for Euro 2024 is obviously well within the reach of Spalletti’s Italy and everyone’s hope is that the two scheduled matches will shape the fate of this group, in view of the challenges with Malta (October 14) and on English camp (on the 17th) which will precede the final ones of November (Italy-Macedonia on 17 e Ukraine-Italy on the 20th).

Euro 2024, Italy: qualification with the group or ‘appeal’ to the playoffs

And if Italy were to finish third in group C? There would still be playoff ‘make-up exams’ (which she is already certain to access by virtue of the final-4 won in the last Nation League). But, given the precedents of the 2018 World Cup (elimination by Sweden) and 2022 (0-1 defeat by North Macedonia, then in turn eliminated in the ‘final’ by Portugal), everyone’s hope is that the qualification come early…

Italy, Building blue captain. Donnarumma deputy

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy starts with Immobile as blue captain. The Lazio striker, with 56 caps for the national team, is the designated man, with Gigio Donnarumma (at 54 matches played) vice and that therefore he will take the armband if and when Ciro is not on the pitch. The Neapolitan striker should be cleared on Saturday against North Macedonia (but pay attention to the ballot with RaspadoriWhile Retegui seems destined to start on the bench).

