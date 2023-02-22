The Napoli coach annoyed with a televised comment about the disagreements he had at the time of Roma and Inter
The post-match of the Frankfurt feat wasn’t just joy and compliments for Luciano Spalletti. Annoyed by a comment snatched from television lounges, the Napoli coach vented his anger: “They’re still talking to me about Totti and Icardi on television again, they’re talking about how I managed Totti and Icardi, now the phone well, I’ll show him how I managed them…”. It is not clear who Spalletti was angry with, probably with a commentator who recalled the disagreements he had in the past with the two players at the time of their experiences on the benches of Roma and Inter, and on the absence of conflicting relationships in this Napoli.
The two cases
The relationship between Spalletti and Totti has been ups and downs. On the first bench at Roma, the coach had the intuition of Totti false nine. But when he returned to the capital, he managed the sunset of the captain with a sort of “one against all”. Then at Inter, a similar grain: the implosion of Icardi, another captain, with the non-renewal of the contract, the removal of the armband and the progressive removal from the field.
February 22, 2023
