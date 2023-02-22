The post-match of the Frankfurt feat wasn’t just joy and compliments for Luciano Spalletti. Annoyed by a comment snatched from television lounges, the Napoli coach vented his anger: “They’re still talking to me about Totti and Icardi on television again, they’re talking about how I managed Totti and Icardi, now the phone well, I’ll show him how I managed them…”. It is not clear who Spalletti was angry with, probably with a commentator who recalled the disagreements he had in the past with the two players at the time of their experiences on the benches of Roma and Inter, and on the absence of conflicting relationships in this Napoli.